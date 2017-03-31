Optofluidics

Definition

Optofluidics is the use of light to control the flow of fluids, particularly at the micrometre scale. A notable application of this technology is in so-called lab-on-a-chip devices: miniature systems for analysing and sorting particles and cells. Optofluidics also uses liquids to guide the flow of light.

