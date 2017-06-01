News and Views |
Optoelectronic devices and components
Optoelectronic devices and components are those electronic devices that operate on both light and electrical currents. This can include electrically driven light sources such as laser diodes and light-emitting diodes, components for converting light to an electrical current such as solar and photovoltaic cells and devices that can electronically control the propagation of light.
Featured
- Nature Photonics 11, 332–333
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Carbon nanotube-based three-dimensional monolithic optoelectronic integrated system
Single-material monolithic optoelectronic integrated circuits via CMOS compatible low-temperature approaches are crucial to the continued development of post-Moore electronics. Liu et al., report carbon nanotube based electrically driven 3D monolithic optoelectronic integrated circuits.Nature Communications 8, 15649
Research | | open
Organic narrowband near-infrared photodetectors based on intermolecular charge-transfer absorption
Interfaces of organic donor-acceptor blends provide intermolecular charge-transfer states with red-shifted but weak absorption. By introducing an optical micro-cavity; Siegmund et al., enhance their photoresponse to achieve narrowband NIR photodetection with broad spectral tunability.Nature Communications 8, 15421
Research |
Broadband image sensor array based on graphene–CMOS integration
Graphene–quantum dots on CMOS sensor offers broadband imaging.Nature Photonics 11, 366–371
Research | | open
Vector Beam Polarization State Spectrum AnalyzerScientific Reports 7, 2216
Research | | open
An integrated parity-time symmetric wavelength-tunable single-mode microring laser
The breaking of parity-time symmetric gain and loss profiles can be used to achieve single-mode lasing in coupled microring resonators. Here, Liu et al. show that this effect can be electrically controlled with a tunable lasing wavelength and strong sidemode suppression.Nature Communications 8, 15389
News and Comment
News and Views |
Graphene: Image sensors go broadband
The demonstration of a quantum dot-sensitized graphene image sensor that offers a very broad spectral response and that is integrated with silicon CMOS technology could potentially be a new cost-effective chip platform for hyperspectral imaging and spectroscopy.Nature Photonics 11, 332–333
News and Views |
Optoelectronics: Fast silicon photodiodes
There is typically a compromise between speed and efficiency when designing silicon photodiodes. Now, researchers have exploited microstructuring to achieve fast and thin devices that are also efficient.Nature Photonics 11, 268–269
News and Views |
Organic optoelectronics: Stable multilevel memories
Combining a photochromic molecule with a semiconducting polymer yields an organic non-volatile, multilevel memory with a current output that can be switched and controlled by light.Nature Photonics 10, 434–436
News and Views |
Photodetectors: The staircase photodiode
The demonstration of a prototype avalanche photodiode with a staircase band profile suggests that such devices may ultimately become a viable alternative to photomultiplier tubes in the infrared.Nature Photonics 10, 364–366
Research Highlights |
Optical antennas: Reconfigurable resonanceNature Photonics 10, 285
Research Highlights |
Light–matter interactions: Superconducting gainNature Photonics 10, 207