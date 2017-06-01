Optoelectronic devices and components

Definition

Optoelectronic devices and components are those electronic devices that operate on both light and electrical currents. This can include electrically driven light sources such as laser diodes and light-emitting diodes, components for converting light to an electrical current such as solar and photovoltaic cells and devices that can electronically control the propagation of light.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment