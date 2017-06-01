News and Views |
Optical metrology is using light to set the standards that define units of measurement and for other high-precision research. Optical clocks, for example, have the potential to define the unit of time — the second — to a more precise degree than is possible in the atomic clocks used at present.
- Nature Photonics 11, 333–335
Harnessing speckle for a sub-femtometre resolved broadband wavemeter and laser stabilization
The complex speckle pattern produced by coherent multiple scattering contains information about the incident light field, which has recently been used for imaging. Metzger et al. use speckle to construct a wavemeter with sub-femtometre resolution which is subsequently used for laser stabilization.Nature Communications 8, 15610
Time stretch and its applications
Photonic time-stretch techniques and their applications are reviewed. The approach enables the observation of signals that are otherwise too short or rapid for conventional measurement.Nature Photonics 11, 341–351
Two-step phase shifting differential-recording digital holographic microscopyScientific Reports 7, 1992
The Brillouin gain of vector modes in a few-mode fiberScientific Reports 7, 1552
Attosecond metrology: Optical waveform reconstruction
The direct measurement of few-cycle optical waveforms with arbitrary polarization and weak intensity is now made possible thanks to extreme ultraviolet interferometry with isolated attosecond pulses.Nature Photonics 11, 333–335
Imaging: Quantum time lensNature Photonics 11, 267
Tricks for ticks
Optical-lattice clocks have pushed the limits of frequency measurement — to such an extent that a tiny difference in altitude affects the clock's tick rate, as Hidetoshi Katori elucidates.Nature Physics 13, 414
Interferometry: Gravitational phase shiftNature Photonics 11, 208
Fundamental constants: Planck precisionNature Physics 12, 723
View from...Challenges in Precision Science: A never-ending quest
The ability to make measurements of time and fundamental physical constants with extreme precision makes it possible to test theories to ever greater levels of scrutiny. A workshop in Tokyo in January discussed the challenges involved and the progress being made.Nature Photonics 10, 213–215