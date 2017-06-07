News and Views |
Optical materials and structures
Optical materials and structures are substances used to manipulate the flow of light. This can include reflecting, absorbing, focusing or splitting an optical beam. The efficiency of a specific material at each task is strongly wavelength dependent, thus a full understanding of the interaction between light and matter is vital.
Featured
- Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
News and Views |
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506
News and Views |
Scattering media: A channel of perfect transmissionNature Photonics 11, 337–339
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research |
Microresonator-based solitons for massively parallel coherent optical communications
Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.Nature 546, 274–279
Research | | open
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Research | | open
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
Research | | open
Mesoscopic chaos mediated by Drude electron-hole plasma in silicon optomechanical oscillators
Chaotic behaviour of optomechanical systems has only recently been investigated and observed. Here, Wu et al. study the chaos dynamics in a silicon platform where coupled electron-hole plasma dynamics is possible, providing a route towards chip-scale mesoscopic nonlinear dynamics.Nature Communications 8, 15570
News and Comment
News and Views |
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Research Highlights |
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet
Research Highlights |
Smart materials: To grip or not to gripNature Reviews Materials 2, 17038
Editorial |
More carbon and less salt
We take a closer look at recent developments in research on various strategies to use carbon nanostructures for water desalination.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 497
Research Highlights |
Cyclic polymers: A self-assembly route