Optical materials
Optical materials are substances used to manipulate the flow of light. This can include reflecting, absorbing, focusing or splitting an optical beam. The efficiency of a specific material at each task is strongly wavelength dependent, thus a full understanding of the interaction between light and matter is vital.
Optical determination of crystal phase in semiconductor nanocrystals
Identifying crystallographic phases in solution is not possible with standard diffraction methods. Here, Lim et al. demonstrate the in situ identification of cubic and hexagonal phases of cadmium selenide nanocrystals using optical methods based on first-principles electronic theory.Nature Communications 8, 14849
Physical unclonable functions generated through chemical methods for anti-counterfeiting
The counterfeiting of goods has economic implications and is a threat to health and security. One promising solution for product authentication is the incorporation of physical unclonable functions. This Review delineates how stochastic chemical processes can afford unique anti-counterfeiting tags that cannot be reproduced.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0031
Topology: Laser-induced superconductorNature Photonics 11, 331
Flat talk
Fengnian Xia from Yale University shares his opinions with Nature Photonics on the status of research into 2D materials and their prospects for commercial applications.Nature Photonics 10, 205–206
Metamaterials: Thermally tunableNature Materials 14, 463
Quantum physics: Atoms in chequerboard order
Bose–Einstein condensates are ideal tools with which exotic phenomena can be investigated. The hitherto-unrealized Dicke quantum phase transition has now been observed with one such system in an optical cavity.Nature 464, 1289–1290
Astrophysics: Dusty galaxyNature 463, 272
Kepler finds its first planets
Early data hint at discoveries to come in the hunt for Earth-like worlds.