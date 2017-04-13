Research | | open
Optical data storage is the use of light to write and read information to and from a memory device. Storage can be achieved by using lasers to pattern a surface, such as on a compact disc, or altering the physical properties of a small volume inside a light sensitive material.
- Scientific Reports 7, 46511
Nanomaterials for optical data storage
New solutions are needed to meet the growing demand for data storage systems with ultra-high capacity, ultra-long lifetime and ultra-low energy consumption. Nanomaterials, including metal nanoparticles, graphene and graphene oxide, semiconductor quantum dots and rare-earth-doped nanocrystals, hold promise for the next generation of optical data storage methods.Nature Reviews Materials 1, 16070
Blu-ray-sensitive localized surface plasmon resonance for high-density optical memoryScientific Reports 6, 36701
Reversible optical switching of antiferromagnetism in TbMnO3
Laser-controlled writing and erasure of antiferromagnetic domains in multiferroic TbMnO3 using light pulses of two different colours is demonstrated.Nature Photonics 10, 653–656
Optical communication beyond orbital angular momentumScientific Reports 6, 27674
Wheatstone bridge configuration for evaluation of plasmonic energy transferScientific Reports 6, 24423
Data storage: A diamond bit is foreverNature Reviews Materials 1, 16095
Holography: Optical forces for data storageNature Photonics 10, 621
Optical storage: Antiferromagnets see the rainbow
Antiferromagnets are considered mysterious due to their lack of macroscopic magnetization. Researchers have now found a way to manipulate their magnetic ordering using different wavelengths of light.Nature Photonics 10, 622–623
Organic optoelectronics: Stable multilevel memories
Combining a photochromic molecule with a semiconducting polymer yields an organic non-volatile, multilevel memory with a current output that can be switched and controlled by light.Nature Photonics 10, 434–436
Optical memory: Phase-change memory
Integrated nano-optical memories may help overcome the limitations of communication speeds and energy costs in electronic chips. Now, using nanoscale phase-change materials researchers have realized the first multi-bit all-optical non-volatile memories with a very small footprint.Nature Photonics 9, 712–714
Photon echoes
Ilya Akimov talks to Nature Photonics about employing trions in semiconductor quantum wells to store optical information.Nature Photonics 8, 876