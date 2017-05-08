Open reading frames
Open reading frames (ORFs) are parts of a reading frame that contain no stop codons. A reading frame is a sequence of nucleotide triplets that are read as codons specifying amino acids; a single strand of DNA sequence has three possible reading frames. Long ORFs may indicate candidate protein coding regions in a DNA sequence.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
The state of play in higher eukaryote gene annotation
A genome sequence is only useful once the information encoded in it can be deciphered. In this Review, Mudge and Harrow describe the latest approaches to higher eukaryote gene annotation, including making the best use of complex transcriptome data sets, integrating evidence for functionality and extending annotations to encompass regulatory features.Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 758–772
Reviews |
Augmented genetic decoding: global, local and temporal alterations of decoding processes and codon meaning
There is accumulating evidence that the genetic code is not fixed but instead varies across organisms and that decoding is influenced by genomic and physiological contexts. This Review describes the various types of non-standard decoding, including altered codon meanings and ribosomal frameshifting, and highlights their pervasiveness, classification and biological implications.Nature Reviews Genetics 16, 517–529
Research |
Maintenance of protein synthesis reading frame by EF-P and m1G37-tRNA
Slippery mRNA sequences CC[C/U]-[C/U] are prone to +1 frameshift (+1FS) errors during mRNA translation. Here, the authors show that +1FS errors occur predominantly when CC[C/U]-[C/U] are placed at the second sense codon, and that error suppression requires m1G37-tRNA and the translation factor EF-P.Nature Communications 6, 7226
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Evolutionary genetics: Knowing when to stopNature Reviews Genetics 17, 501
Research Highlights |
Translation: Start upstream to relieve stress
A new method to validate the translation of upstream open reading frames reveals their function during the integrated stress response.
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Identification of sORFsNature Reviews Genetics 16, 626
Research Highlights |
Translation: DENR–MCT1 reinitiates translation
Translation reinitiation of open reading frames (ORFs) located after upstream ORFs is dependent on the DENR–MCT1 complex, which regulates a specific set of mRNAs.
Research Highlights |
Evolution: The birth of new genesNature Reviews Genetics 13, 521
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Unknown polypeptides galore
A bounty of short peptides found in cells points to a larger, more mysterious proteome.Nature Methods 10, 12