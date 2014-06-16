Oncostatin M

Definition

Oncostatin M is a secreted cytokine, and is related to leukaemia inhibitory factor. Oncostatin M functions in differentiation and development of various cell lineages, cell proliferation, and haematopoiesis. The transmembrane receptor for Oncostatin M on responding cells is a heterodimer between the glycoprotein gp130 and either CD118/LIFR or OSMR.

