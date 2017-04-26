Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Ca2+-permeable AMPA receptors in mouse olfactory bulb astrocytesScientific Reports 7, 44817
Research | | open
Identification of accessory olfactory system and medial amygdala in the zebrafishScientific Reports 7, 44295
Research |
Developmental broadening of inhibitory sensory maps
The authors show that, unlike the consolidation and refinement of excitatory connections observed during sensory map formation, a dramatic broadening of patterned activation domains, connectivity, and tuning occurs in interneurons in the olfactory bulb. This developmental expansion is sensitive to activity manipulations and may reveal general principles of interneuron network development.Nature Neuroscience 20, 189–199
Research |
A probabilistic approach to demixing odors
The authors show that a normative approach to olfaction, Bayesian inference, reproduces much of the anatomy, physiology and behavior seen in real organisms. The model provides insight into how the olfactory system demixes odors, and, by extension, how other sensory systems extract relevant information from activity in peripheral organs.Nature Neuroscience 20, 98–106
News and Comment
News and Views |
Olfactory bulb connectomics: a silver lining
In high-throughput electron microscopy, a simple method to reduce artifacts helps reveal the architecture of circuits in the developing zebrafish olfactory bulb.Nature Neuroscience 19, 767–768
News and Views |
Rapid control of olfactionNature Neuroscience 19, 181
Research Highlights |
Sensory processing: Mixed-up mitral cellsNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 566
News and Views |
Dark matter of the bulb
A study now shows that granule cells deep in the olfactory bulb exhibit wildly different response dynamics depending on behavioral state, suggesting they could configure network changes across behavioral states.Nature Neuroscience 17, 485–487
News and Views |
Stereotopy versus stochasticity in olfaction
Although projections from the insect antennal lobe to the mushroom body are probabilistic, those to the lateral horn are stereotyped, suggesting an interplay of preconfigured and plastic circuits in olfactory processing.Nature Neuroscience 17, 147–149
Research Highlights |
Adult neurogenesis: A granular generation gapNature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 738