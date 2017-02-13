Research | | open
Sepsis and septic shock
Sepsis is the dysregulated systemic inflammatory and immune response to infection that produces organ injury. Septic shock is characterized by persistent hypotension that substantially increases the risk of death. In this Primer, the authors outline the controversies in sepsis and septic shock, including the complex mechanistic factors and management of critically ill patients.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16045
Mechanisms and mediators of lung injury after acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is highly prevalent in patients admitted to the intensive care unit, and many of these patients also develop concomitant respiratory complications. In this Review, Faubel and Edelstein discuss the traditional and non-traditional complications of AKI, focusing in particular on the pathologic mechanisms that underlie respiratory complications and the mediators of AKI-induced pulmonary inflammation.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 48–60
Targeting secondary injury in intracerebral haemorrhage—perihaematomal oedema
Perihaematomal oedema (PHO) is an important pathophysiological marker of secondary injury following intracerebral haemorrhage. In this Review, the authors consider PHO in a novel framework and highlight the clinical relevance of the condition, both as a therapeutic target and as a surrogate marker for novel interventions that target secondary injury.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 111–122
Mechanism-based treatment in complex regional pain syndromes
In complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), pain—typically of neuropathic type—in the affected limb is accompanied by a variety of sensory, motor and autonomic signs and symptoms. Treatment for CRPS has been largely adapted from therapies for neuropathic pain states, but a better understanding of CRPS pathologenesis might provide opportunities for mechanism-based treatment. Here, the authors discuss available and emerging mechanism-based treatments in CRPS, including pharmacotherapy targeting central and peripheral sensitization and aberrant inflammatory response; sympathetic ganglion block interventions; and alleviation of symptoms by reversing body perception disturbances.Nature Reviews Neurology 10, 518–528
Comparison of subfoveal choroidal thickness in healthy pregnancy and pre-eclampsiaEye 30, 349–354
Lung disorders: A new model and modulator of pulmonary oedema
Liver: Tolvaptan provides new hope for treating hepatic oedema
Myocardial edema—a new clinical entity?
Controversy exists as to whether the detection of myocardial edema, to quantify myocardial damage and assess myocardial salvage, is ready for clinical use or is still only practical as a research tool. In this Perspectives article, Matthias Friedrich explains his point of view on this issue—that myocardial edema imaging using magnetic resonance technology should be seen as the essential diagnostic modality of choice for patients with suspected myocardial injury by virtue of its safety, versatility, and cost-efficiency.Nature Reviews Cardiology 7, 292–296
Glia: Aquaporin: not so swell?
Astrocyte swelling associated with brain oedema activates intracellular signalling pathways.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 66