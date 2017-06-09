Object vision

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3163
Cross-orientation suppression in visual area V2
V2 neurons exhibit complex and diverse selectivity for visual features. Here the authors use a statistical analytical framework to model V2 responses to natural stimuli and find three organizing principles, chief among them is the cross-orientation suppression that increases response selectivity.Nature Communications 8, 15739
Ebbinghaus figures that deceive the eye do not necessarily deceive the handScientific Reports 7, 3112
Differences in selectivity to natural images in early visual areas (V1–V3)Scientific Reports 7, 2445
Generic decoding of seen and imagined objects using hierarchical visual features
Machine learning algorithms can decode objects that people see or imagine from their brain activity. Here the authors present a predictive decoder combined with deep neural network representations that generalizes beyond the training set and correctly identifies novel objects that it has never been trained on.Nature Communications 8, 15037
Visual processing mode switching regulated by VIP cellsScientific Reports 7, 1843
Monkeys face face distortions
A study combines monkey behavioral testing with electrical stimulation of face patches, located with functional MRI and studied electrophysiologically, to probe the behavioral relevance of the face patches' selectivity.Nature Neuroscience 20, 635–636
Vision optics: The eyes have itNature Photonics 9, 640
What's there, distinctly, when and where?
A study shows the transience of early visual representations (while the stimulus is still on) and the persistence of higher representations (outlasting the stimulus) as various categorical distinctions emerge at staggered latencies. Rather than slavishly following the stimulus, representations interact through recurrent signals to infer what's there.Nature Neuroscience 17, 332–333
Vision: Fisheye viewsNature 464, 990
Vultures blind to the dangers of wind farms
Collisions with turbines a result of visual adaptation for foraging.
Is that a bathtub in your kitchen?
We can efficiently and rapidly recognize daily-life visual settings. A study finds that scene recognition involves the posterior object-selective visual cortex, where multiple within-scene objects are represented in parallel.Nature Neuroscience 14, 1224–1226