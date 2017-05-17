Nutrition therapy
Nutrition therapy is the treatment of a medical condition, for example diabetes mellitus, through changes in diet, by adjusting quantity, quality and methods of nutrient intake. In the USA, medical nutrition therapy has a legal definition and is provided by a registered dietitian.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Muscle wasting and cachexia in heart failure: mechanisms and therapies
Muscle wasting (sarcopenia) and loss of weight (cachexia) can occur in patients with heart failure. In this Review, von Haehling and colleagues provide an overview of the prevalence and pathophysiological mechanisms of these processes in heart failure, and discuss potential therapeutic strategies, including exercise training, nutritional supplements, and drug treatments.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 323–341
Reviews |
Dietary factors in rheumatic autoimmune diseases: a recipe for therapy?
Components of the human diet can have a profound effect on the way in which the human body responds to its environment. In this Review, the authors discuss several common dietary factors, outlining their effects on the development and progression of autoimmune rheumatic diseases via a common factor — the microbiome.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 348–358
Reviews |
Comparative analysis of nutritional guidelines for vitamin D
Governments and scientific societies regularly update recommendations for intake of vitamin D, especially for those individuals who have limited exposure to sunlight — the main source of vitamin D. Here, Roger Bouillon presents an overview of these guidelines, highlighting common ground and areas of discord.
Reviews |
Obesity in IBD: epidemiology, pathogenesis, disease course and treatment outcomes
Obesity affects 15–40% of patients with IBD. Here, Singh and colleagues discuss the evidence linking obesity to IBD pathogenesis, the effect of obesity on disease outcomes and treatment response, and obesity-related issues in abdominal imaging and IBD surgery.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 110–121
Reviews |
The role of phosphate in kidney disease
Hyperphosphataemia is associated with poor clinical outcomes but strong evidence that targeting serum phosphate improves these outcomes is lacking. Here the authors discuss the role, regulation and management of serum phosphate in chronic kidney disease, including the efficacies of phosphate binder therapy and dietary interventions.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 27–38
News and Comment
News and Views |
Paediatrics: Are human milk oligosaccharides the magic bullet for necrotizing enterocolitis?
There have been no major improvements in the prevention or treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) over the past several decades, and therefore a 'magic bullet' is urgently needed. However, new data demonstrate that disialyllacto-N-tetraose levels in breast milk can predict the risk of NEC, and these findings might provide a strategy for successful intervention.
News and Views |
Nutrition: Searching for the immunological basis of wheat sensitivity
A new study has advanced our knowledge on the pathogenesis of noncoeliac wheat sensitivity (NCWS), implicating the activation of innate immunity markers and immunological mechanisms at the basis of NCWS. However, limitations in the design of studies performed in this field will need addressing to help identify the root cause of NCWS.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 628–630
News and Views |
Nutrition: How will the next 'Decade of Nutrition' be different from the past one?
The global burden of malnutrition (undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies or obesity) is considerable and associated with risk of excess mortality and long-term adverse outcomes. Concerted action to achieve agreed global nutrition targets is proposed for the next decade, which must be coupled with the political will to address the root causes of malnutrition and implement evidence-based strategies.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 441–442
News and Views |
Therapy: New findings on vitamin D3 supplementation and falls — when more is perhaps not better
Results from a recent randomized controlled trial on vitamin D3 supplementation suggest that even modestly high doses of vitamin D3, when given once monthly, might be associated with an increased rate of falls in older people. These findings support the conservative approach of the Institute of Medicine's recommendations of 800 IU of vitamin D3 per day for older adults.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 190–191