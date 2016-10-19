Nutrigenomics

Definition

Nutrigenomics is the study of the effects of food and food constituents on gene expression, and how genetic variations affect the nutritional environment. It focuses on understanding the interaction between nutrients and other dietary bioactives with the genome at the molecular level, to understand how specific nutrients or dietary regimes may affect human health.

  • Comments and Opinion |

    The pioneers of nutrition research determined the energy content of food and also helped to overturn misconceptions about various diseases that plagued humankind.

    • Ned Stafford
    Nature 468, S16–S17

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Health biomarkers, smart technology and social networks are hastening an era of nutrition tailored to your individual needs but relying on information generated by the crowd.

    • Arran Frood
    Nature 468, S21–S22

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Genetic studies of people conceived during famine reveals that prenatal malnutrition lingers long after the event.

    • Farooq Ahmed
    Nature 468, S20
