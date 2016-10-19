Nutrigenomics
Nutrigenomics is the study of the effects of food and food constituents on gene expression, and how genetic variations affect the nutritional environment. It focuses on understanding the interaction between nutrients and other dietary bioactives with the genome at the molecular level, to understand how specific nutrients or dietary regimes may affect human health.
A high-quality carrot genome assembly provides new insights into carotenoid accumulation and asterid genome evolution
Philipp Simon, Massimo Iorizzo, Allen Van Deynze and colleagues report the high-quality assembly of the carrot genome, providing an important resource for crop improvement. They find a candidate gene that regulates carotenoid accumulation and gain further insights into asterid genome evolution, including characterization of two new polyploidization events.Nature Genetics 48, 657–666
Personalized weight loss strategies—the role of macronutrient distribution
Despite the availability of a wide range of different dietary strategies for weight loss, unhealthy weight gain and obesity are growing problems. This Review discusses the efficacy of changes in dietary macronutrient content for healthy weight loss and weight management. The underlying causes of interindividual variations in response to the same dietary approach are also discussed and the feasibility and potential implications of personalized weight loss strategies is considered.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 10, 749–760
Potential value of nutrigenomics in Crohn's disease
Nutrigenomics utilizes high-throughput genomics technologies to reveal changes in gene and protein expression that are modulated by the patient's nutrition. In this Review, Lynnette Ferguson describes how these methods have been successfully applied to animal models of Crohn's disease, and suggests that the time is right to move them to human studies.
Emerging molecular insights into the interaction between probiotics and the host intestinal mucosa
The genomics era has provided the opportunity for detailed investigations into the effects of the gut microbiota on the host mucosa. Bron, van Baarlen and Kleerebezem describe the features of probiotic bacteria that affect the mucosal immune system, and discuss the effect of the molecular characteristics of the host's mucosa on the response to these bacteria.Nature Reviews Microbiology 10, 66–78
Turtle ghrelinNature Genetics 46, 524–525
History: The changing notion of food
The pioneers of nutrition research determined the energy content of food and also helped to overturn misconceptions about various diseases that plagued humankind.Nature 468, S16–S17
Technology: A flavour of the future
Health biomarkers, smart technology and social networks are hastening an era of nutrition tailored to your individual needs but relying on information generated by the crowd.Nature 468, S21–S22
Epigenetics: Tales of adversity
Genetic studies of people conceived during famine reveals that prenatal malnutrition lingers long after the event.Nature 468, S20
NutrigenomicsNature 468, S1
Interdisciplinary research: Big science at the table
Researchers are adopting the tools of bioinformatics and pharmaceuticals to study and interpret the ever-growing body of data on the interplay between diet and genes.Nature 468, S2–S4