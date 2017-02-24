Numerical simulations
A numerical simulation is a calculation that is run on a computer following a program that implements a mathematical model for a physical system. Numerical simulations are required to study the behaviour of systems whose mathematical models are too complex to provide analytical solutions, as in most nonlinear systems.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Improved Compressive Sensing of Natural Scenes Using Localized Random SamplingScientific Reports 6, 31976
Research |
Excess digestive capacity in predators reflects a life of feast and famineNature 476, 84–87
Research | | open
Effect of soccer shoe upper on ball behaviour in curve kicksScientific Reports 4, 6067
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Collective responseNature Physics 11, 377
News and Views |
Astrophysics: Making black holes from scratch
The means by which supermassive black holes form and grow have remained largely unclear. Numerical simulations show that the collision of massive galaxies can naturally lead to the creation of these objects.Nature 466, 1049–1050
News and Views |
Tectonics: Sinking continents
The sequence of events during the collision between India and Eurasia has long been contested. Numerical simulations imply that the key to the puzzle could lie in the subduction of continental lithosphere.Nature Geoscience 3, 79–80