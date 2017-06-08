Nucleosomes

Definition

Nucleosomes are the repeating unit of chromatin, and consist of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around eight histone protein cores to allow chromosomal DNA to be packaged into a small volume. Nucleosomes are the 'beads' in the 'bead-on-a-string' depiction of chromatin.

