Nucleosomes
Nucleosomes are the repeating unit of chromatin, and consist of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around eight histone protein cores to allow chromosomal DNA to be packaged into a small volume. Nucleosomes are the 'beads' in the 'bead-on-a-string' depiction of chromatin.
Latest Research and Reviews
Understanding nucleosome dynamics and their links to gene expression and DNA replication
The presence of nucleosomes and their substructures affects local chromatin structure and function. Thus, nucleosome occupancy, their exact positioning and composition need to be dynamically regulated. Advances in genomic technologies have improved our understanding of nucleosome dynamics in various cellular processes, most notably DNA replication and transcription.
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
Mechanisms of action and regulation of ATP-dependent chromatin-remodelling complexes
Nucleosome-remodelling complexes can slide or eject histones, or incorporate histone variants, but they share an ATPase–translocase 'motor' and a common DNA translocation mechanism. In a unifying 'hourglass' model of remodeller function, the different remodeller subfamilies use different modules for targeting to nucleosomes but converge on a DNA translocation mechanism and then diverge again to achieve various outcomes.
Nucleosome Positioning and NDR Structure at RNA Polymerase III PromotersScientific Reports 7, 41947
Polymorphism of apyrimidinic DNA structures in the nucleosomeScientific Reports 7, 41783
News and Comment
DNA repair: Histones have got to go
DNA damage-induced histone degradation results in decreased nucleosome occupancy, which promotes homologous recombination by enhancing the dynamicity of chromatin.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 138–139
Chromatin: The chemical brothers: nucleosomes and transcription
A chemical approach for precisely mapping nucleosomes genome-wide provides novel insights into the regulation of transcription and splicing.
Cancer genomics: A fluid route to gene expressionNature Reviews Genetics 17, 582
Cancer genomics: A nucleosome footprint reveals the source of cfDNANature Reviews Genetics 17, 125
MCM2 binding to histones H3–H4 and ASF1 supports a tetramer-to-dimer model for histone inheritance at the replication fork
MCM2, a component of the replicative helicase, can bind histones H3–H4 in both tetrameric and dimeric form, depending on the presence of the histone chaperone ASF1. A structural analysis of the complexes now sheds light on key domains in the MCM2 protein that prove important for cell proliferation.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 587–589
Histones push the envelope
The development of new strategies to deplete maternal histone proteins in vivo and in vitro has led to the discovery of unexpected roles of histones in forming a functional nuclear envelope.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 21, 651–652