Research |
Cohesin is positioned in mammalian genomes by transcription, CTCF and Wapl
The distribution of cohesin in the mouse genome depends on CTCF, transcription and the cohesin release factor Wapl.
Nuclear organization refers to the spatial distribution of nuclear contents and components in a way that reflects or facilitates their activities. For example, chromatin or nucleoli may become more condensed or expanded in response to changes in gene expression or cellular growth rate.
Research |
The distribution of cohesin in the mouse genome depends on CTCF, transcription and the cohesin release factor Wapl.
Protocols |
This protocol describes how to prepare samples for labeling nuclei of cultured mammalian cells for 3D structured illumination microscopy of nuclear structures. Image acquisition, registration and downstream image analysis are also described.
Research | | open
Emerging evidence suggests that lamins regulate gene expression during cellular differentiation. Gigante et al. show that lamin B1 is necessary for the upregulation of mature neuron-specific genes during olfactory neuron differentiation, and its deficiency leads to attenuated olfactory neuron response to odour in mice.
Research |
Using a single-nucleus Hi-C protocol, the authors find that spatial organization of chromatin during oocyte-to-zygote transition differs between paternal and maternal nuclei within a single-cell zygote.
Research |
A chromosome conformation capture method in which single cells are first imaged and then processed enables intact genome folding to be studied at a scale of 100 kb, validated, and analysed to generate hypotheses about 3D genomic interactions and organisation.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Two studies report new methods for studying the 3D genome — one captures three-way contacts and the other calculates 3D structures of genomes in single cells.
Research Highlights |
Grabocka and Bar-Sagi have shown that cells expressing mutant KRAS upregulate SGs in response to stress, and that this enhances the survival of both KRAS-mutant and wild-type cells.
Research Highlights |
Super-enhancers interact with human nucleoporins at the nuclear pore complex to regulate cell type-specific genes.
Comments and Opinion |
Job Dekker asserts that cases in which data from microscopy- and 3C-based methods appear discordant about genome organization will provide opportunities to improve our models of chromatin folding.