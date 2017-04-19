Nuclear organization

Nuclear organization refers to the spatial distribution of nuclear contents and components in a way that reflects or facilitates their activities. For example, chromatin or nucleoli may become more condensed or expanded in response to changes in gene expression or cellular growth rate.

    This protocol describes how to prepare samples for labeling nuclei of cultured mammalian cells for 3D structured illumination microscopy of nuclear structures. Image acquisition, registration and downstream image analysis are also described.

    • Felix Kraus
    • , Ezequiel Miron
    • , Justin Demmerle
    • , Tsotne Chitiashvili
    • , Alexei Budco
    • , Quentin Alle
    • , Atsushi Matsuda
    • , Heinrich Leonhardt
    • , Lothar Schermelleh
    •  & Yolanda Markaki
    Nature Protocols 12, 1011–1028

    Emerging evidence suggests that lamins regulate gene expression during cellular differentiation. Gigante et al. show that lamin B1 is necessary for the upregulation of mature neuron-specific genes during olfactory neuron differentiation, and its deficiency leads to attenuated olfactory neuron response to odour in mice.

    • Crystal M. Gigante
    • , Michele Dibattista
    • , Frederick N. Dong
    • , Xiaobin Zheng
    • , Sibiao Yue
    • , Stephen G. Young
    • , Johannes Reisert
    • , Yixian Zheng
    •  & Haiqing Zhao
    Nature Communications 8, 15098

    Using a single-nucleus Hi-C protocol, the authors find that spatial organization of chromatin during oocyte-to-zygote transition differs between paternal and maternal nuclei within a single-cell zygote.

    • Ilya M. Flyamer
    • , Johanna Gassler
    • , Maxim Imakaev
    • , Hugo B. Brandão
    • , Sergey V. Ulianov
    • , Nezar Abdennur
    • , Sergey V. Razin
    • , Leonid A. Mirny
    •  & Kikuë Tachibana-Konwalski
    Nature 544, 110–114

    A chromosome conformation capture method in which single cells are first imaged and then processed enables intact genome folding to be studied at a scale of 100 kb, validated, and analysed to generate hypotheses about 3D genomic interactions and organisation.

    • Tim J. Stevens
    • , David Lando
    • , Srinjan Basu
    • , Liam P. Atkinson
    • , Yang Cao
    • , Steven F. Lee
    • , Martin Leeb
    • , Kai J. Wohlfahrt
    • , Wayne Boucher
    • , Aoife O’Shaughnessy-Kirwan
    • , Julie Cramard
    • , Andre J. Faure
    • , Meryem Ralser
    • , Enrique Blanco
    • , Lluis Morey
    • , Miriam Sansó
    • , Matthieu G. S. Palayret
    • , Ben Lehner
    • , Luciano Di Croce
    • , Anton Wutz
    • , Brian Hendrich
    • , Dave Klenerman
    •  & Ernest D. Laue
    Nature 544, 59–64
