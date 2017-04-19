Nuclear fuel

Definition

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    There are over four billion tonnes of uranium in the oceans that could be harvested for nuclear fuel, but current capture methods have limited performance and reusability. Now, an electrochemical method using modified carbon electrodes is shown to be promising for the extraction of uranium from seawater.

    • Costas Tsouris
    Nature Energy 2, 17022
All News & Comment