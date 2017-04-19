Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 46625
Research |
A half-wave rectified alternating current electrochemical method for uranium extraction from seawater
The large amount of uranium in the oceans could be exploited for nuclear fuel, but existing physicochemical extraction methods are limited in terms of capacity and rates of removal. Here the authors use an electrochemical extraction technique, demonstrating improved uptake capacity and kinetics.Nature Energy 2, 17007
Research | | open
Precipitation behavior of AlxCoCrFeNi high entropy alloys under ion irradiationScientific Reports 6, 32146
News and Comment
News and Views |
Uranium extraction: Fuel from seawater
There are over four billion tonnes of uranium in the oceans that could be harvested for nuclear fuel, but current capture methods have limited performance and reusability. Now, an electrochemical method using modified carbon electrodes is shown to be promising for the extraction of uranium from seawater.Nature Energy 2, 17022