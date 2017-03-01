Research |
The molecular architecture of lamins in somatic cells
Cryo-electron tomography reveals a detailed view of the structural organization of the lamin meshwork within the lamina of the mammalian cell nucleus.
The nuclear envelope is a structure that surrounds and defines the nucleus and separates it from the cytoplasm. It is comprised of inner and outer membranes separated by the perinuclear space, and contains specialized nuclear pore structures that permit communication and transport between the nucleus and cytoplasm.
The nuclear envelope is more than a static barrier between the nuclear and cytoplasmic compartments. It is very dynamic and undergoes extensive remodelling in response to mechanical challenges as well as during cell division, growth and differentiation.
Perinuclear localization of CED-3 zymogen in C. elegans germ cells and interaction with nuclear-pore protein NPP-14 inhibit autocatalytic activation of CED-3, a central event in apoptosis.
Nuclear envelope transmembrane proteins (NETs) can reside in the outer or inner nuclear membrane, but distinguishing which membrane they reside in, and their translocation rate, is technically challenging. Here the authors develop a FRAP-based super-resolution microscopy method to obtain this information for several NETs.
A Xist–lamin B receptor interaction recruits the X chromosome to the nuclear lamina to enable Xist-mediated gene silencing.
Fascin promotes cell invasion by functioning as a mechanotransducer that binds to nesprin-2 and couples F-actin to the nuclear envelope.
Two studies report that the nuclear envelope undergoes rupture and resealing when migrating cells pass through tight spaces.
The basket nucleoproteins Nup1 and Nup60 contribute to nuclear pore complex formation by inducing membrane curvature.
