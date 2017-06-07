Nonlinear dynamics
Nonlinear dynamics is the branch of physics that studies systems governed by equations more complex than the linear, aX+b form. Nonlinear systems, such as the weather or neurons, often appear chaotic, unpredictable or counterintuitive, and yet their behaviour is not random.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Exploratory adaptation in large random networks
Recent works suggest that cellular networks may respond to novel challenges on the time-scale of cellular lifetimes through large-scale perturbation of gene expression and convergence to a new state. Here, the authors demonstrate the theoretical feasibility of exploratory adaptation in cellular networks by showing that convergence to new states depends on known features of these networks.Nature Communications 8, 14826
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Analog optical computing
The concept of optical computing is reintroduced with an important new twist — optical computing not as a digital machine, but as an analog engine able to serve as a hardware accelerator for existing electronic computers.Nature Photonics 9, 704–706
Comments and Opinion |
Q&A: A lateral thinker
The winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Gerhard Ertl ponders biology's big questions with Diane Wu.Nature 502, S53–S54
Correspondence |
Natural moment-to-moment signal variability and stochastic facilitationNature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 612
Comments and Opinion |
The benefits of noise in neural systems: bridging theory and experiment
Both theoretical and experimental approaches have demonstrated that noise can improve information processing, but there is substantial scope for new biologically appropriate computational hypotheses and noise sources to be investigated. McDonnell and Ward propose a unifying framework for reconciling theory with experiment.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 415–426