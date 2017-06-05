Research |
Engineered Cpf1 variants with altered PAM specificities
The targeting range of the CRISPR endonuclease Cpf1 is increased three-fold by molecular engineering.
In mammalian cells, DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are repaired predominantly by the non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) pathway, which includes subpathways that can repair different DNA-end configurations. Furthermore, the repair of some DNA-end configurations can be shunted to the auxiliary pathways of alternative end joining (a-EJ) or single-strand annealing (SSA).
Class switch DNA recombination (CSR) is critical for maturation of antibody response, and relies on Ku-mediated NHEJ of DSBs in the IgH S regions for recombination. This study shows Rad52 contributes to CSR through a Ku-independent alternative NHEJ that introduces microhomologies in S–S junctions.
Non-homologous end-joining is the key pathway for repairing double-stranded DNA breaks in mammalian cells. Here the authors show that PAXX promotes the accumulation of KU at DNA breaks and is essential for end-joining in cells lacking XLF.
End-resection of double strand DNA breaks is essential for pathway choice between non-homologous end-joining and homologous recombination. Here the authors show that phosphorylation of WRN helicase by CDK1 is essential for resection at replication-related breaks.
The noncoding RNA LINP1 acts as a scaffold that links Ku and DNA-PKcs and enables efficient DNA double-strand-break repair through nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ), thereby enhancing the resistance of triple-negative breast cancer cells to radiation and chemotherapies.
The long non-coding RNA LINP1 facilitates double-strand break repair in triple-negative breast cancer through non-homologous end joining, by recruiting DNA-PKcs to sites of damage.
A new study suggests that fumarase, a metabolic enzyme normally associated with ATP production in mitochondria, is recruited to sites of DNA damage where it produces fumarate to inhibit histone demethylation and promote repair of DNA double strand breaks.
Two studies have shown that DNA polymerase-θ (POLQ) promotes an alternative form of non-homologous end-joining (alt-NHEJ) and suppresses homologous recombination (HR) in mammalian cells. The activity of alt-NHEJ is essential for the survival of cells deficient in HR.
Mediator of DNA-damage checkpoint 1 (MDC1) has a central role in repair of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) by both homologous recombination and nonhomologous end joining, and its function is regulated by post-translational phosphorylation, ubiquitylation and SUMOylation. In this issue, a new study by Watanabe et al. reveals that methylation of MDC1 is also critical for its function in DSB repair and specifically affects repair through BRCA1-dependent homologous recombination.