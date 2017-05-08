Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Definition

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a condition characterized by accumulation of fat, inflammation and injury in liver cells in people who consume little or no alcohol. It is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

