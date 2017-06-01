Nitrosylation
Nitrosylation is any chemical reaction that adds a nitrosyl group (NO). S-nitrosylation is a post-translational modification of proteins by which thiol groups (SH groups) of cysteine residues are modified by nitric oxide to generate S-nitrosothiols (protein S-nitrosocysteine), impacting protein function stability, and localization.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
NOS1 S-nitrosylates PTEN and inhibits autophagy in nasopharyngeal carcinoma cellsCell Death Discovery 3, 17011
Research | | open
Elevated glucose and oligomeric β-amyloid disrupt synapses via a common pathway of aberrant protein S-nitrosylation
Alzheimer's disease is linked to metabolic syndrome and Type-2 diabetes, but the mechanism behind this association is unclear. Here, the authors show that elevated glucose and amyloid ß work together to increase nitrosative stress, leading to aberrant mitochondrial activity and synaptic dysfunction.Nature Communications 7, 10242
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neurodegeneration: Toward taming toxicityNature Chemical Biology 10, 2
News and Views |
Nascent nitrosylases
Protein S-nitrosylation is thought to be mediated primarily by nitric oxide synthases. S-nitrosylated GAPDH is now shown to function within signal transduction cascades as a nuclear nitrosylase. Along with other recent demonstrations of regulated protein–protein transnitrosylation, these findings point to a new mechanism of signal transduction with transformative implications for nitric oxide biology and redox signalling.Nature Cell Biology 12, 1024–1026
News |
Difficile defense
A University of Texas–led team has identified the nitrosylation of C. difficile toxins as a host defense mechanism that decreases cellular damage caused by the pathogen. The researchers are developing pharmacological strategies to augment this response to prevent recurrence after antibiotic treatment.