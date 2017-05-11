Neurotransmitters

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Neurons and neuronal activity control gene expression in astrocytes to regulate their development and metabolism
How neurons and neuronal activity regulate astrocyte functions is poorly understood. Hasel et al. identify two large groups of astrocytic genes that are regulated by neuronal contact and synaptic activity respectively, with distinct roles in astrocytic function; interestingly, many of these genes are dysregulated in neurodegeneration.Nature Communications 8, 15132
Research | | open
MicroRNA exocytosis by large dense-core vesicle fusionScientific Reports 7, 45661
Reviews |
NMDA receptors: linking physiological output to biophysical operation
Kinetic models of NMDA receptor activation derived from single-molecule observations explain the biologically salient features of the excitatory current as a dynamic sequence of quasi-stable receptor states. In this Review, Iacobucci and Popescu discuss how these models will help to match emerging atomic structures with biologically important functional states.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 236–249
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic development: Changing identityNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
Research Highlights |
Synaptic transmission: Separating transmission modes
Research Highlights |
An interview with...: The Kavli prize winners
Interviews with this year's winners of the Kavli prize in neuroscience, Eve Marder, Michael M. Merzenich and Carla J. Shatz.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 606–610
News and Views |
Epilepsy: A dietary supplement for SUDEP prevention?
A new study has shown that dietary supplementation with a serotonin precursor reduces seizure-induced respiratory arrest (S-IRA) and death in mouse models. Development of strategies to prevent S-IRA is paramount, because S-IRA is thought to be associated with a high risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 495–496
News and Views |
Crash course in pallidus–habenula signaling
During cocaine withdrawal, a shift in the balance between excitatory and inhibitory inputs from globus pallidus to lateral habenula may activate habenula and contribute to the aversive 'crash' state.Nature Neuroscience 19, 981–983