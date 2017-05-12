Neurosurgery

Reviews |
Management of diffuse low-grade gliomas in adults — use of molecular diagnostics
In the past few years, paradigms for the treatment of low-grade glioma have shifted, owing to new diagnostic criteria and new clinical trial evidence. Here, Jan Buckner and colleagues discuss how molecular markers are challenging previous assumptions about low-grade glioma, and examine how new data will affect diagnostic testing, surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy for individuals with these tumours.