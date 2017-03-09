Protocols |
Decerebrate mouse model for studies of the spinal cord circuits
This protocol describes how to create a decerebrate mouse model for investigating sensory-motor integration and motor output from the spinal cord.
Neurological models are experimental systems that recreate aspects of human neurological development, function or disease. For example, induced pluripotent stem cells derived from patients with neurological disease, and genetic and transgenic animal models allow the study of neuronal activity and dysfunction.
Protocols |
This protocol describes how to create a decerebrate mouse model for investigating sensory-motor integration and motor output from the spinal cord.
Protocols |
This protocol describes how to grow a functional and transplantable corneal epithelium and how to generate ocular-like cell lineages resembling neuroectoderm, neural crest, ocular-surface ectoderm, or surface ectoderm derived from human iPS cells.
Research |
A protocol is developed to enable the differentiation of microglial-like cells from human pluripotent stem cells, which are shown to resemble primary human microglia, integrate into 3D neuronal cultures, and perform phagocytic and injury-response functions.
News and Views |
A new study presents a protocol to differentiate human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into microglia that closely resemble their in vivo counterparts. These cells offer an exciting new tool for learning more about the role of microglia in disease.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
A miniaturized spinning bioreactor is used to generate cerebral organoids that mimic key aspects of human cortical development and that can be used to investigate the effects of Zika virus infection on neural development.
Editorial |
We present a special issue focusing on recent advances in computation- and theory-driven approaches to neuroscience that inform a host of biophysical and mechanistic models.