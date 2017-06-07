Neurological manifestations

Latest Research and Reviews
Tolerability of Opioid Analgesia for Chronic Pain: A Network Meta-AnalysisScientific Reports 7, 1995
The nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathies
Nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathy (NSVN) is an under-recognized single-organ vasculitis of peripheral nerves. In this Review, Collins and Hadden provide an update on the classification, diagnosis and treatment of NSVN, and propose definitions and an up-to-date differential diagnosis of multifocal neuropathy.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 302–316
Identification of spinal circuits involved in touch-evoked dynamic mechanical pain
Touch-evoked dynamic mechanical pain is one of most bothersome and prevalent symptoms in chronic pain patients. Here the authors have genetically identified a population of spinal excitatory neurons that contribute to this form of pain. These cells process information from low-threshold Aβ mechanoreceptors and are part of a morphine-resistant pathway.Nature Neuroscience 20, 804–814
Spondyloarthropathies: How should axial spondyloarthritis be diagnosed?
Results from a cohort study are challenging the diagnostic algorithm proposed by the Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society by showing that rheumatologists are not always confirming a diagnosis of axial spondyloarthritis in patients with multiple features of spondyloarthritis. How will these results affect the future development of classification criteria?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 264–266
Pain: Changes in urinary microbiota correlate with IC/BPSNature Reviews Urology 14, 260
Pain: Improving opioidsNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 130
Osteoarthritis in 2016: Anti-NGF treatments for pain — two steps forward, one step back?
Inhibitors of β-nerve growth factor (NGF) have impressive effects in reducing musculoskeletal pain, but have also been associated with adverse events of unclear aetiology. Several studies in the past year have sought to clarify the relative benefits and risks of anti-NGF treatment.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 76–78
Bladder dysfunction in 2016: New insights into interstitial cystitis and chronic pelvic pain syndromes
In 2016, immunohistochemical evidence revealed major differences in the inflammatory characteristics of Hunner and non-Hunner interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS). Evidence has also emerged that an isomer of testosterone, etio-S, might be a urinary biomarker of IC/BPS. Intravesical botulinum toxin injections became a standard treatment of IC/BPS. Furthermore, the International Continence Society has published a new Standard for Terminology for Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndromes.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 69–70
Spondyloarthropathies: Identifying axial SpA in young adults with chronic back pain
Diagnostic algorithms for axial spondyloarthritis (SpA), and classification criteria for use in clinical trials, are being developed and refined. But can axial SpA be ruled out in young patients with only one clinical feature of SpA prior to imaging studies and HLA-B27 testing?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 378–380