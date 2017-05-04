Neurogenic bladder

Latest Research and Reviews
Prevalence and treatment of LUTS in patients with Parkinson disease or multiple system atrophy
Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) are common comorbidities in patients with Parkinson disease, or multiple system atrophy, and these can have considerable negative effects on patients' quality of life. In this Review, the authors describe the prevalence, diagnosis and management of LUTS in patients with PD or MSA, including the key differences in LUTS between patients with these disorders, which can, in some patients, enable a differential diagnosis.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 79–89
Overactive bladder in children
Overactive bladder in children is a surprisingly common syndrome that can persist into adulthood. Evidence increasingly suggests that this syndrome can be explained by neurological changes or comorbidities. Here, the author describes the causes, symptoms and management of paediatric patients with overactive bladder.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 520–532
Pharmacology: On the mode of action of mirabegron
Mirabegron has been shown to cause relaxation of the isolated mouse urethra, partly through blockade of α1A-adrenoceptors and α1D-adrenoceptors. However, although this effect might be an interesting pharmacological in vitro observation, it seems to have no relevance for the clinical use of mirabegron in the treatment of the overactive bladder.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 131–132
