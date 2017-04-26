Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1194
Research |
MC4R-dependent suppression of appetite by bone-derived lipocalin 2
Osteoblast-derived LCN2 activates the melanocortin 4 receptor in neurons of the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus to suppress appetite, regulates insulin secretion and increases insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance.Nature 543, 385–390
Research | | open
Sex differences in microglial CX3CR1 signalling determine obesity susceptibility in mice
Unlike males, female mice are resistant to hypothalamic inflammation and weight gain when fed a high-fat diet. Here, the authors reveal sex-specific regulation of hypothalamic microglial activation through CX3CR1 signalling, providing a potential mechanism for differential susceptibility to diet-induced obesity.Nature Communications 8, 14556
News and Comment
News and Views |
PCOS: Animal models for PCOS — not the real thing
Although animal models have been used to understand the aetiologies of polycystic ovary syndrome, these models are possibly not the best tool to study the underlying causes of this syndrome, as the disorder is uniquely human and does not occur naturally in animals. A recent study illustrates this point.
Research Highlights |
Pituitary function: Pulsatile GnRH therapy in CCPHDNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Research Highlights |
Bone: Osteoblast-derived lipocalin 2 suppresses appetiteNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 250
News and Views |
Summing up the parts of the hypothalamus
A catalog of the cells found in the hypothalamic arcuate–median eminence complex provides insights into genome-wide association studies of complex traitsNature Neuroscience 20, 378–379
Comments and Opinion |
Neuroendocrinology in 2016: Neuroendocrine control of metabolism and reproduction
Neuroendocrine networks were previously perceived mainly as transcriptionally controlled, neural regulatory pathways that are centred at the hypothalamus. However, multisystemic circuits encompassing the brain and peripheral tissues have now been uncovered that involve nonneuronal cells and nontranscriptional regulatory mechanisms, with previously unidentified functions, such as reward and behaviour. Several developments in 2016 have helped to consolidate these new advances.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 67–68