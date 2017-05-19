News and Views |
Neurodegenerative diseases
Neurodegenerative diseases are a heterogeneous group of disorders that are characterized by the progressive degeneration of the structure and function of the central nervous system or peripheral nervous system. Common neurodegenerative diseases include Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
Featured
- Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Non-motor features of Parkinson disease
Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.
Research | | open
Loss of Parkinson’s disease-associated protein CHCHD2 affects mitochondrial crista structure and destabilizes cytochrome c
Mutations in CHCHD2 are associated with Parkinson’s disease. Here the authors investigate the physiological and pathological roles of CHCHD2 in Drosophila and mammalian cells, and find that it regulates mitochondrial respiration through stabilizing cytochrome c.Nature Communications 8, 15500
Research | | open
Loss of function CHCHD10 mutations in cytoplasmic TDP-43 accumulation and synaptic integrity
Mutations in CHCHD10 have been recently associated with frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Here the authors study the functions of endogenous CHCHD10 in Caenorhabditis elegans, primary neurons, and mouse, and show that it normally protects mitochondria and synaptic integrity, and retains TDP-43 in the nucleus.Nature Communications 8, 15558
News and Comment
News |
Trials of embryonic stem cells to launch in China
Studies to treat vision loss and Parkinson’s disease are the first to proceed under new regulations.
News and Views |
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?
The first large trial of a multimodal lifestyle intervention combined with a nutritional supplement for dementia prevention was unsuccessful and adds to conflicting evidence from similar studies. Whether lifestyle interventions are biologically ineffective or whether the lack of efficacy is due to methodological limitations remains to be determined.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Research Highlights |
Dementia: Imaging signatures identified for dementia subtypes
News |
Lab-grown blood stem cells produced at last
Two research teams cook up recipe to make long-sought cells in mice and people.