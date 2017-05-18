Neurochemistry
Neurochemistry is the study of the identities, structures and functions of compounds (neurochemicals) that are generated by and that modulate the nervous system. Neurochemicals include oxytocin, serotonin, dopamine and other neurotransmitters and neurotransmitter-regulating substances.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
[18F]FDG PET signal is driven by astroglial glutamate transport
The identity of the cell types contributing to the [18F]FDG positron emission tomography signal remain highly controversial. In this study, the authors demonstrate that activating glutamate astrocytic transport increases brain [18F]FDG uptake. These findings indicate that astrocytes may also impact [18F]FDG positron emission tomography signal.Nature Neuroscience 20, 393–395
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuroanatomy: Out with the old (model)
The external globus pallidus contains two populations of interconnected GABAergic neurons, one of which exclusively targets the striatum.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 518–519
News |
Friendly bacteria cheer up anxious mice
Probiotics affect behaviour and brain chemistry.
News |
Rats wake up for behavioural research
Tiny imaging device allows scans of animals while they are awake.
Research Highlights |
Endocannabinoids: A healthy diet is good for LTD
A deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids leads to endocannabinoid-mediated synaptic and behavioural changesNature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 124–125
News and Views |
Neurochemistry: Lighting up with azobenzenes
The chemical introduction of a photoswitchable ligand into ion channel structures should make it possible to study the diverse roles of neurotransmitters and receptors in the brain.Nature Chemistry 4, 75–77
Correspondence |
Glutamate Changes in Anterior Cingulate Cortex Following CCK-4 InfusionNeuropsychopharmacology 39, 2706