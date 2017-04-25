Neural progenitors

Latest Research and Reviews
Ontogenetic establishment of order-specific nuclear organization in the mammalian thalamus
Shi et al. performed a systematic clonal analysis and revealed an intricate ontogenetic logic of structural development and functional organization of the mammalian thalamus. Notably, neurons in cognitive versus sensory or motor nuclei as well as in first-order versus high-order sensory or motor nuclei across different modalities exhibit distinct progenitor origin and spatial configuration.Nature Neuroscience 20, 516–528
Dynamic behaviour of human neuroepithelial cells in the developing forebrain
The dynamics of progenitor cells in human neocortex development has not been studied directly. Here, the authors timelapse image human neuroepithelial (NE) and radial glial (RG) cells in embryonic brain slices and find properties of NE cells and RG that are mimicked in cerebral organoids.Nature Communications 8, 14167
Chd8 mediates cortical neurogenesis via transcriptional regulation of cell cycle and Wnt signaling
De novo mutations in CHD8 are associated with autism spectrum disorder, but the basic biology of CHD8 remains poorly understood. Here the authors find that Chd8 knockdown during cortical development results in defective neural progenitor proliferation and differentiation that ultimately manifests in abnormal neuronal morphology and behaviors in adult mice.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1477–1488
Viral Pathogenesis: Tracing the steps of Zika virus
Three studies in pregnant mice provide direct experimental evidence for a causal link between ZIKV infection and microcephaly.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 401
Optogenetics: Follow the PIFNature Chemical Biology 12, 125
Neural development: Expanding horizonsNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 188
Neural development: Finding the source of parasympathetic neurons
Studies show that postganglionic parasympathetic neurons originate from nerve-associated Schwann cell precursors.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 494–495
Intrinsically different retinal progenitor cells produce specific types of progeny
Retinal progenitor cells (RPCs) produce all of the retina's cells through an evolutionarily conserved series of divisions and cell fate decisions. In this article, Cepko describes recent studies that have shed light on the intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms that drive this process and argues that individual terminally dividing RPCs are molecularly specified to produce particular progeny.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 615–627
Wrong place, wrong time: ectopic progenitors cause cortical heterotopias
A report reveals that giant subcortical heterotopia is caused by mutation of a microtubule-associated protein, Eml1. Defects in Eml1 lead to disruption of the radial migratory scaffolding network in mice and humans.Nature Neuroscience 17, 894–895