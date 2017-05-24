Neural decoding
Neural decoding is the study of what information is available in the electrical activity (action potentials) of individual cells or networks of neurons. Studies of neural decoding aim to identify what stimulus, event, or desired output elicits a particular pattern of neural activity.
Generic decoding of seen and imagined objects using hierarchical visual features
Machine learning algorithms can decode objects that people see or imagine from their brain activity. Here the authors present a predictive decoder combined with deep neural network representations that generalizes beyond the training set and correctly identifies novel objects that it has never been trained on.Nature Communications 8, 15037
Dynamic hidden states underlying working-memory-guided behavior
Wolff and colleagues show that ‘activity-silent’ brain states are important to working memory. Using a perturbation method to ‘ping’ the brain, they uncover hidden neural states that reflect temporary information held in mind and predict memory performance. They argue that dynamic hidden states could underpin working memory.Nature Neuroscience 20, 864–871
Lateral orbitofrontal cortex anticipates choices and integrates prior with current information
The orbitofrontal cortex encodes outcomes, expected rewards and values, but it is unclear how this region uses this information to inform action selection. Here, the authors show that lateral orbitofrontal cortex anticipates upcoming choices and combines recent prior information with current sensory information.Nature Communications 8, 14823
Neuroscience: Hacking the brain to overcome fear
Confronting fears is a core component of cognitive behavioural therapies for anxiety disorders, but also a major hurdle for patients. A new study introduces a method for reducing defensive responses without consciously confronting the threatening cues, paving the way for fear-reducing therapies via unconscious processing.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0010
Explaining the especially pink elephant
A new study shows that an efficient allocation of sensory resources can lead to Bayesian estimates that are biased away from the prior, accounting for effects such as the bias toward oblique angles in orientation perception.Nature Neuroscience 18, 1435–1436
Packet-based communication in the cortex
The cortex can generate packets of neuronal activity with stereotypical sequential structure spontaneously or in response to sensory stimuli. In this Opinion article, Luczak and colleagues examine the evidence for such packets and discuss how packets may act as fundamental units of cortical communication.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 745–755
Neuroscience: Movement decodedNature 466, 534–535