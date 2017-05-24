Neural decoding

Definition

Neural decoding is the study of what information is available in the electrical activity (action potentials) of individual cells or networks of neurons. Studies of neural decoding aim to identify what stimulus, event, or desired output elicits a particular pattern of neural activity.

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Confronting fears is a core component of cognitive behavioural therapies for anxiety disorders, but also a major hurdle for patients. A new study introduces a method for reducing defensive responses without consciously confronting the threatening cues, paving the way for fear-reducing therapies via unconscious processing.

    • Daniela Schiller
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0010

  • News and Views |

    A new study shows that an efficient allocation of sensory resources can lead to Bayesian estimates that are biased away from the prior, accounting for effects such as the bias toward oblique angles in orientation perception.

    • Jonathan W Pillow
    Nature Neuroscience 18, 1435–1436

  • Comments and Opinion |

    The cortex can generate packets of neuronal activity with stereotypical sequential structure spontaneously or in response to sensory stimuli. In this Opinion article, Luczak and colleagues examine the evidence for such packets and discuss how packets may act as fundamental units of cortical communication.

    • Artur Luczak
    • , Bruce L. McNaughton
    •  & Kenneth D. Harris
    Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 745–755
