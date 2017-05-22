Network models
Network models are a computer architecture, implementable in either hardware or software, meant to simulate biological populations of interconnected neurons. These models, also known as perceptrons or multilayer connectionist models, process information based on the pattern and strength of the connections among the neuron-like units that compose them.
Rich cell-type-specific network topology in neocortical microcircuitry
To unravel structural regularities in neocortical networks, Gal et al. analyzed a biologically constrained model of a neocortical microcircuit. Using extended graph theory, they found multiple cell-type-specific wiring features, including small-word and rich-club topologies that might contribute to the large repertoire of computations performed by the neocortex.
Flexible information routing by transient synchrony
Brain function relies on flexible communication between cortical regions. It has been proposed that changing patterns of oscillatory coherence underlie information routing. However, oscillations in vivo are very irregular. This study shows that short-lived and stochastic oscillatory bursts coordinate across areas to selectively modulate interareal communication.
A canonical neural mechanism for behavioral variability
Irregular neuronal activity is thought to underlie motor variability. Here the authors use a combination of modelling, neuronal recordings in singing birds and analysis of babbling vocalizations, including of human infants, to show that topographically organized inputs to a widely recurrent motor network self-organize to generate variable motor output.Nature Communications 8, 15415
Model-guided control of hippocampal discharges by local direct current stimulationScientific Reports 7, 1708
News and Comment
Neuromorphic computation: Sparse codes from memristor grids
The adjustable resistive state of memristors makes it possible to implement sparse coding algorithms naturally and efficiently.
A distributed, hierarchical and recurrent framework for reward-based choice
In this Opinion article, Hunt and Hayden highlight that many of the models for reward-based choice are based on distinct component processes that occur in series and are functionally localized. They argue that, instead, such choice emerges from repeated computations that are undertaken in many brain areas.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 172–182
Correlations demystified
An elegant study answers a long-standing question: how do correlations arise in large, highly interconnected networks of neurons? The answer represents a major step forward in our understanding of spiking networks in the brain.Nature Neuroscience 20, 6–8
Blending computational and experimental neuroscience
Churchland and Sejnowski consider how the BRAIN Initiative will bring together theoretical and experimental neuroscience to drive the development of conceptual frameworks of brain function.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 667–668
Keep nanotechnology in mind
Advances in nanotechnology and materials science suggest that a paradigm shift in computation may be closer than we think.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 653
Phase-change devices: Crystal-clear neuronal computing
Induced progressive crystallization in chalcogenide-based materials can be used to closely mimic neuronal functions, opening new paths to neuromorphic computing.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 655–656