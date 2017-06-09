Latest Research and Reviews
Sorting Nexin 9 facilitates podocin endocytosis in the injured podocyteScientific Reports 7, 43921
Hyperactivation of Nrf2 in early tubular development induces nephrogenic diabetes insipidus
Nrf2 regulates oxidative and electrophilic stress responses by modulating the expression of enzymes involved in detoxification pathways. Here Suzuki et al. show that Nrf2 activation in early tubular development promotes nephrogenic diabetes insipidus by regulating aquaporin 2 expression and trafficking and water permeability.Nature Communications 8, 14577
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
Renal physiology: HCO3− reclamation in the renal proximal tubuleNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 262
Glomerular disease: Crescentic glomerulonephritis: beyond the immune system
T cells mediate injury in glomerulonephritis but mice devoid of T cells and B cells can also develop this disease. A new study shows that expression of the cytokine receptor common subunit γ and IL-15 in podocytes protects against crescentic glomerulonephritis, independent of B cells, T cells and natural killer cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 198–200
Glomerular disease: A suPAR kidney connection found in the bone marrow
A population of immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow can transfer proteinuric kidney disease from affected to unaffected mice. This new finding highlights a possible central role of bone marrow as the source of the circulating factor(s) that lead to recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and potentially other kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 263–264
Diabetic nephropathy: Lipid toxicity drives renal diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194