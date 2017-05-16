Latest Research and Reviews
Complement in ANCA-associated vasculitis: mechanisms and implications for management
Accumulating evidence indicates that activation of the complement system is crucial for the development of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (AAV). This Review provides an overview of the role of complement activation in AAV, and discusses how targeting this pathway can provide opportunities for treatment.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 359–367
Novel identified associations of RGS1 and RASGRP1 variants in IgA NephropathyScientific Reports 6, 35781
The epidermal growth factor receptor pathway in chronic kidney diseases
Dysregulation of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathway has a role in numerous kidney diseases. This Review explores the function of the EGFR pathway in renal physiology and pathology and the clinical potential of targeting this signalling pathway as a therapeutic strategy to treat kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 496–506
Influence of tacrolimus metabolism rate on BKV infection after kidney transplantationScientific Reports 6, 32273
News and Views |
Glomerular disease: Crescentic glomerulonephritis: beyond the immune system
T cells mediate injury in glomerulonephritis but mice devoid of T cells and B cells can also develop this disease. A new study shows that expression of the cytokine receptor common subunit γ and IL-15 in podocytes protects against crescentic glomerulonephritis, independent of B cells, T cells and natural killer cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 198–200
Research Highlights |
Hypertension: Lymphocyte adaptor protein puts the 'brakes' on hypertensionNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 198
News and Views |
Lupus nephritis: Ancestry, genetic risk and health disparities
The disease manifestations and outcomes in lupus nephritis are exceptionally heterogeneous. In particular, some ethnic populations are disproportionately affected by the most severe forms of the disease. A new study exploring NF-κB dysregulation and its associated genetic variants might help explain the link between ancestry and outcomes in lupus nephritis.Nature Reviews Nephrology 9, 699–700
News and Views |
Lupus nephritis: Guidelines for lupus nephritis—more recommendations than data?
Several management guidelines for lupus nephritis have been published this year. All of the guidelines provide clear and consistent recommendations, but although evidence-based, many of the recommendations are not supported by high-quality clinical data. The guidelines reveal these evidence gaps and are thus an important roadmap for future lupus nephritis clinical research.Nature Reviews Nephrology 8, 620–621
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: Termination of a trial of ocrelizumab for lupus nephritisNature Reviews Nephrology 9, 433
Research Highlights |
Pediatrics: Oral or sequential IV/oral antibiotics for pyelonephritisNature Reviews Urology 9, 120