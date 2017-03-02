Neddylation
Neddylation is a post-translational modification process. It is analogous to ubiquitylation in terms of reaction scheme and enzyme classes used, but neddylated proteins are modified with the small ubiquitin-like protein NEDD8. The E1–E3 enzymes used are also distinct. Neddylation is known only for E3 ligases of the SCF class, so plays a role in ubiquitylation.
Neddylation requires glycyl-tRNA synthetase to protect activated E2
Biochemical, structural and cell-based analyses reveal a chaperone-like function of glycyl-tRNA synthetase, which supports neddylation via direct interactions with NEDD8, E1 and E2.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 730–737
Neddylation inhibition impairs spine development, destabilizes synapses and deteriorates cognition
The authors report that neddylation is required for dendritic spine development and stability, and loss of neddylation in excitatory forebrain neurons leads to synaptic loss, impaired neurotransmission, and learning and memory deficits. The roles of neddylation in spine maturation and synaptic transmission could be attributed to neddylation of PSD-95.Nature Neuroscience 18, 239–251
Conformational flexibility and rotation of the RING domain in activation of cullin–RING ligases
The RING protein RBX-1 is implicated in both NEDDylation and ubiquitylation reactions. In this issue, new structural analysis reveals how conformational flexibility of the RBX-1 linker allows for a marked reorientation of the CUL1–RBX1 complex to facilitate transfer of NEDD8 or ubiquitin by closing the gap between the E2 catalytic site and the substrate.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 18, 863–865