Neddylation

Definition

Neddylation is a post-translational modification process. It is analogous to ubiquitylation in terms of reaction scheme and enzyme classes used, but neddylated proteins are modified with the small ubiquitin-like protein NEDD8. The E1–E3 enzymes used are also distinct. Neddylation is known only for E3 ligases of the SCF class, so plays a role in ubiquitylation.

