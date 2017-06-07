Latest Research and Reviews
RIP1 autophosphorylation is promoted by mitochondrial ROS and is essential for RIP3 recruitment into necrosome
Mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (ROS) promote necroptosis and the receptor interacting protein 1 (RIP1) is a key player in this form of cell death. Here, the authors show that cysteine residues in RIP1 sense ROS and oxidation of the cysteines triggers RIP1 autophosphorylation, which promotes functional necrosome formation.Nature Communications 8, 14329
Necroptosis in development, inflammation and disease
Several years after the characterization of the role of receptor-interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) in cell survival, inflammation and disease, RIPK1 was implicated in the regulation of a newly identified type of cell death known as necroptosis. This Timeline article describes the discoveries that shed light on the roles of RIPK1, RIPK3, mixed-lineage kinase domain-like protein (MLKL) and other regulators of necroptosis in controlling cell fate.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 127–136
Cell death: ESCRTing dying cells back to life
The ESCRT-III complex is shown to counteract the loss of plasma membrane integrity in cells undergoing necroptosis, thereby preventing or delaying cell death.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 342–343
Metastasis: RIP endothelial cellsNature Reviews Cancer 16, 551
Cell Death: Molecular insights into execution of necroptosis
Cell death: Jamming the switchNature Chemical Biology 10, 984
Cell death: RIPK1 protects epithelial cells
RIPK1 can inhibit apoptosis and necroptosis through a kinase-independent scaffolding function, which is important for maintaining epithelial homeostasis.