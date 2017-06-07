Necroptosis

Definition

Necroptosis is a form of programmed necrosis. Necroptotic stimuli promote the interaction of the RIP1 and RIP3 kinases under conditions in which caspase-8 is not active. This RIP1/RIP3 complex, known as complex IIb, mediates necroptosis.

