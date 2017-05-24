News and Views |
Natural products
Natural products are small molecules produced naturally by any organism including primary and secondary metabolites. They include very small molecules, such as urea, and complex structures, such as Taxol. As they may only be isolable in small quantities, have interesting biological activity and chemical structures, natural product synthesis poses an interesting challenge in organic chemistry.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Autocatalytic backbone N-methylation in a family of ribosomal peptide natural products
Characterization of the gene cluster for omphalotin biosynthesis reveals that they are ribosomally synthesized peptides whose internal α-N-methyl groups are installed by a methyltransferase fused to the precursor peptide substrate.
Research | | open
Decoding and reprogramming fungal iterative nonribosomal peptide synthetases
Nonribosomal peptides are important bioactive molecules that are synthetized by enzymes containing several catalytic domains. Here the authors describe the catalytic mechanism of fungal nonribosomal peptide synthetases and present an approach to modify these enzymes to produce specific nonribosomal peptides.Nature Communications 8, 15349
Research |
β-Lactone formation during product release from a nonribosomal peptide synthetase
In vitro reconstitution of five enzymes elucidates the biosynthetic pathway of obafluorin (Obi) and reveals that ObiF uses an unusual thioesterase domain to cyclize the product to a strained β-lactone during release from the NRPS assembly line.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Natural products: Taming reactive benzynes
Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
News and Views |
Organic chemistry: A radical step forward
Free radicals are notorious for unselective coupling reactions; however, the coupling of free radicals generated from acyl tellurides has now been shown to form C–C bonds with remarkable fidelity, which enables easy one-step assembly of densely oxygenated natural product motifs.Nature Chemistry 9, 198–199
Research Highlights |
Biosynthesis: Terrifically tailored peptidesNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
News |
Deceptive curcumin offers cautionary tale for chemists
Spice extract dupes assays and leads some drug hunters astray.
News and Views |
Organic chemistry: A light touch breaks a strong ring
The high stability of aromatic compounds often limits the types of reaction that can be conducted on them. Now, a series of photochemically promoted addition reactions has been used to effect the oxidative dearomatization of benzene derivatives. These reactions provide a suite of versatile new building blocks for chemical synthesis.Nature Chemistry 8, 900–901
Research Highlights |
Plant biotechnology: Tobacco plants make malaria drugNature 534, 592