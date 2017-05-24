News and Views |
Natural product synthesis
Natural product synthesis aims to prepare a complex target molecule such that the product is analytically identical to the naturally occurring compound, termed a natural product. It is used for structure confirmation, but also as a test for new synthetic methodology and sometimes to assist in identifying how the compound is made naturally.
Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Decarboxylative alkenylation
Starting with alkyl carboxylic acids, a simple olefin synthesis using any substitution pattern or geometry, based on amide-bond synthesis with nickel- or iron-based catalysis, is described.
Formal synthesis of Thienamycin
Unified biomimetic assembly of voacalgine A and bipleiophylline via divergent oxidative couplings
The biomimetic syntheses of bipleiophylline, one of the most complex monoterpene indole alkaloids, and voacalgine A, its biosynthetic precursor, have been achieved from pleiocarpamine starting material. The development of a divergent oxidative coupling for the formation of the benzofuro[2,3-b]indolenine and isochromano[3,4-b]indolenine moieties was key to this accomplishment.
Natural products: Taming reactive benzynes
Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.
Organic chemistry: A radical step forward
Free radicals are notorious for unselective coupling reactions; however, the coupling of free radicals generated from acyl tellurides has now been shown to form C–C bonds with remarkable fidelity, which enables easy one-step assembly of densely oxygenated natural product motifs.
Organic chemistry: A light touch breaks a strong ring
The high stability of aromatic compounds often limits the types of reaction that can be conducted on them. Now, a series of photochemically promoted addition reactions has been used to effect the oxidative dearomatization of benzene derivatives. These reactions provide a suite of versatile new building blocks for chemical synthesis.
Antibiotic discovery: Macrolides en masse
Natural products: Emulation illuminates biosynthesis
A concise synthesis of the fungal natural product epicolactone suggests that this highly stereochemically complex yet racemic natural product may come from a cascade reaction between two polyhydroxylated arenes.