Nanosensors

- Scientific Reports 7, 3107
Position-dependent and millimetre-range photodetection in phototransistors with micrometre-scale graphene on SiC
Position sensitive, non-local and large-area photodetection can be achieved in graphene phototransistors on undoped semiconductor substrates
Purification of an unpolarized spin ensemble into entangled singlet pairsScientific Reports 7, 529
Atomic-scale sensing of the magnetic dipolar field from single atoms
The dipole–dipole magnetic interaction between individual atoms on MgO surfaces is quantified by performing electron spin resonance by means of a scanning tunnelling microscope, opening new paths towards structural imaging with sub-nm resolution.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 420–424
Heat transport through atomic contacts
Heat transport measurements in single-atom junctions verify the proportionality between thermal and electrical conductance.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 430–433
Nitrogen–vacancy centres: Driven by the environment
Biosensors: Distance makes the signal grow strongerNature Reviews Materials 2, 17011
Enhancing nanopore sensing with DNA nanotechnology
Nanopores are on the brink of fundamentally changing DNA sequencing. At the same time, DNA origami provides unprecedented freedom in molecular design. Here, I suggest why a combination of solid-state nanopores and DNA nanotechnology will lead to exciting new experiments.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 106–108
Quantum metrology: The sensitive side of a spin
With fast, adaptive control over the spin of a single electron, magnetic fields can now be measured at the very limits allowed by quantum physics.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 215–216
Cancer biomarkers: Detected twice for good measure
A two-step sandwich assay, which can be both mechanically and optically detected, identifies cancer biomarkers in serum with high sensitivity and selectivity.Nature Nanotechnology 9, 959–960
Nanowire transistors: Room for manoeuvre
Kinked nanowire transistors that can be manipulated in three dimensions can be used to record the intracellular electrical signals of targeted cells.Nature Nanotechnology 9, 94–96