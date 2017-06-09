Nanopores

Definition

Nanopores are nanoscale pores in electrically insulating materials used to study the physical properties of biomolecules by measuring changes in current as individual molecules transit. Nanopore arrays are constructed from channel proteins in lipid membranes or from pores patterned in synthetic materials, and can sequence DNA or characterize protein folding.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment