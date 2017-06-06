Nanoparticle synthesis
Nanoparticle synthesis refers to methods for creating nanoparticles. Nanoparticles can be derived from larger molecules, or synthesized by ‘bottom-up’ methods that, for example, nucleate and grow particles from fine molecular distributions in liquid or vapour phase. Synthesis can also include functionalization by conjugation to bioactive molecules.
