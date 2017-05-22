Nanofluidics

Research |
Nanofluidic device for continuous multiparameter quality assurance of biologics
A nanofluidic device can enable on-site monitoring and real-time quality assurance of biologics throughout bio-manufacturing processes.
Research |
A nanofluidic device can enable on-site monitoring and real-time quality assurance of biologics throughout bio-manufacturing processes.
Research | | open
Research | | open
Research | | open
News and Views |
Classical ionic conduction through an inorganic monolayer nanopore is analogous to the quantum-mechanical phenomenon of electronic Coulomb blockade in quantum dots.
News and Views |
By taking advantage of the thermal gradient that is generated in plasmonic systems and by using an a.c. field, plasmonic tweezers can have a large radius of action and can trap and manipulate single nano-objects.
News and Views |
The propagation direction of surface plasmon wakes can be controlled by exciting a series of dipoles with different phases along a one-dimensional metamaterial.
News and Views |
Water desalination membranes can be created by etching nanometre-sized pores in a single layer of graphene.
News and Views |
Nanoscale gas bubbles can act as selective membranes and be used to estimate the condensation coefficient of water.
Research Highlights |