Nanocomposites
Nanocomposites are solid materials that have multiple phase domains and at least one of these domains has a nanoscale structure. The materials can have novel chemical and physical properties that depend on the morphology and interfacial characteristics of the component materials.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Chiral nanocomposites: Hand-twisting light
Macroscopic deformation can induce chirality in initially achiral nanoparticle composites, and reversibly modulate their chiroptical properties.Nature Materials 15, 377–378
Stains of authenticityNature Materials 13, 769
Cheap desalination membranes may help Egypt overcome water shortage
Technology based on reverse osmosis has been used to produce filtration membranes that make water desalination a more feasible prospect and may help solve Egypt's acute water shortage.
Nanocomposites to kill cancer
Nano-composite to remove dye, kill bacteria
RNA sensor