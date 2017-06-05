Myeloma
Myeloma, or multiple myeloma, is a cancer affecting a particular type of blood cells, called plasma cells. Myeloma is most common in people over 60 and is characterized by the accumulation of abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which impairs the normal production of blood cells.
Multiple myeloma in 2016: Fresh perspectives on treatment and moments of clarity
Data obtained in the past year underscored the benefit of a triplet regimen comprising bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma, and have provided high-level evidence supporting the safety of adding daratumumab to standard-of-care doublets for those with relapsed and/or refractory disease. As a result, achieving minimal residual disease-negativity at any stage of myeloma is now a realistic possibility.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 73–74
