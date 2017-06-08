Mutagenesis

Definition

Mutagenesis is the process of generating a genetic mutation. This may occur spontaneously or be induced by mutagens. Researchers also use a number of techniques to create mutations, including transposon mutagenesis to generate random gene knockouts, and site-directed mutagenesis, which utilises the polymerase chain reaction to introduce specific mutations.

