Mutagenesis
Mutagenesis is the process of generating a genetic mutation. This may occur spontaneously or be induced by mutagens. Researchers also use a number of techniques to create mutations, including transposon mutagenesis to generate random gene knockouts, and site-directed mutagenesis, which utilises the polymerase chain reaction to introduce specific mutations.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
PGBD5 promotes site-specific oncogenic mutations in human tumors
Alex Kentsis and colleagues identify somatic genomic rearrangements in primary human rhabdoid tumors characterized by deletions and inversions involving PGBD5-specific signal sequences at their breakpoints. They further show that ectopic expression of PGBD5 in primary immortalized human cells is sufficient to promote cell transformation in vitro and in immunodeficient mice in vivo, thus defining PGBD5 as an oncogenic mutator and providing a plausible mechanism for site-specific DNA rearrangements in solid tumors.
Research | | open
Genome-scale measurement of off-target activity using Cas9 toxicity in high-throughput screens
CRISPR-Cas9 screens are powerful high-throughput tools but can be confounded by nuclease toxicity. Here the authors design a library of variable length gRNAs with thousands of negative controls, including the targeting of ‘safe’ loci to account for on-target site DNA damage toxicity.Nature Communications 8, 15178
Research |
Variant-aware saturating mutagenesis using multiple Cas9 nucleases identifies regulatory elements at trait-associated loci
Stuart Orkin, Daniel Bauer and colleagues present DNA Striker, a computational tool to design variant-aware saturating-mutagenesis screens with multiple CRISPR-associated nucleases. They apply their methodology to the HBS1L-MYB intergenic region, which is associated with red-blood-cell traits, and identify putative regulatory elements that control MYB expression.Nature Genetics 49, 625–634
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genetics: APOBEC conundrum solvedNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 651
Research Highlights |
Colorectal cancer: Engineered colons for cancer research
Comments and Opinion |
Targeted mutagenesis in mice by electroporation of Cpf1 ribonucleoproteinsNature Biotechnology 34, 807–808
Research Highlights |
Synthetic biology: A minimal bacterial cellNature Methods 13, 396
Research Highlights |
Beadle and Tatum and the origins of molecular biology
Recognition of the innovative nature of the Beadle and Tatum experiment of mutation induction followed by selection has faded in the decades since; Bernard Strauss explains why.
Research Highlights |
Cancer risk: Debating the odds
An analysis by Tomasetti and Vogelstein prompted considerable debate about the origins of the genetic mutations that drive tumour initiation. Further fuel to this debate has recently been provided by an analysis from Wu et al.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 68