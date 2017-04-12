Musculoskeletal models

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
A modular approach to the design, fabrication, and characterization of muscle-powered biological machines
This protocol describes steps to design and generate biological machines. Ring-shaped skeletal muscle actuators are cultured and coupled to a 3D-printed skeleton. Contraction of muscle rings can be controlled by optical or electrical stimulation.Nature Protocols 12, 519–533
Axin2-expressing cells execute regeneration after skeletal injuryScientific Reports 6, 36524
Generation of human muscle fibers and satellite-like cells from human pluripotent stem cells in vitro
This protocol uses dual modulation of Wnt and BMP signaling pathways to differentiate human pluripotent stem cells into striated, millimeter-long muscle fibers and satellite-like cells in vitro without the need to introduce genetic material or cell sorting.Nature Protocols 11, 1833–1850