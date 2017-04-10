Musculoskeletal abnormalities

Latest Research and Reviews
MBTPS2 mutations cause defective regulated intramembrane proteolysis in X-linked osteogenesis imperfecta
Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is genetically linked to autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive mutations. Here, Marini et al. describe two families with X-chromosome-linked OI with mutations in MBTPS2 that alter regulated intramembrane proteolysis and subsequent defects in collagen crosslinking and osteoblast function.Nature Communications 7, 11920
No longer going to waste
Skeletal muscle atrophy offers a huge opportunity for an effective drug. After many failures, industry may be on the verge. Ken Garber reports.Nature Biotechnology 34, 458–461
In this IssueGenetics in Medicine 17, 841