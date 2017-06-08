Multicellular systems

Latest Research and Reviews
Single-cell spatial reconstruction reveals global division of labour in the mammalian liver
Single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization is performed to identify several landmark genes in the liver and their level of expression in single-cell RNA sequencing is used to spatially reconstruct the zonation of all liver genes.Nature 542, 352–356
Weak synchronization and large-scale collective oscillation in dense bacterial suspensions
Cells in dense bacterial suspensions can self-organize into highly robust collective oscillatory motion, while individual cells move in an erratic manner; their interaction is modelled to reveal a weak synchronization mechanism.Nature 542, 210–214
The smart and gentle microscope
New instruments are needed to realize the potential of quantitative and systematic imaging of living samples. But what would such a microscope look like?Nature Biotechnology 33, 815–818
Ancient macrofossils unearthed in West Africa
Two-billion-year-old fossils could indicate steps towards multicellularity.