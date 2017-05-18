News and Views |
Mucosal immunology
Mucosal immunology is the study of immune responses that occur at mucosal surfaces, such as the intestines, the urogenital tract and the lungs. These tissues are closely associated with the external environment and the mucosal immune system must provide protective immunity to pathogens but remain tolerant of non-harmful environmental substances.
Featured
- Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Different populations of CD11b+ dendritic cells drive Th2 responses in the small intestine and colon
T helper 2 (Th2) cell responses are essential for immunity against parasites, but how Th2 response is modulated in the gut is still unclear. Here the authors show that distinct dendritic cell subsets distinguishable by CD11b, CD103 and IRF4 function in the small intestine or colon to promote Th2 responses.Nature Communications 8, 15820
Reviews |
The dichotomous nature of T helper 17 cells
T helper 17 (TH17) cells have a well-known role in immune pathology, but they also have protective and homeostatic roles. A detailed understanding of their plasticity and how their opposing functions are regulated is crucial for enabling the therapeutic targeting of TH17 cells in disease settings.
Research |
CD8αα intraepithelial lymphocytes arise from two main thymic precursors
TCRβ+CD8αα+ intraepithelial lymphocytes arise from CD4−CD8−CD5+ thymic cells, but the exact precursor source has been not been established. Hogquist and colleagues identify two distinct thymic populations that both give rise mainly to gut-homing intraepithelial lymphocytes.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cells
M cells sample gut lumenal antigens and microbes to induce gut immune responses. A novel population of stromal cell—the M cell inducers—are essential for sustaining M cell differentiation and bacteria-specific production of immunoglobulin A to maintain the gut–immune system symbiosis.Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
Research Highlights |
Mucosal immunology: Rationing AHR ligands
CYP1 enzymes expressed by intestinal epithelial cells metabolise AHR ligands in the gut to regulate intestinal immune responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 146–147
Research Highlights |
T cells: Something to chew on
Chewing induces the accumulation of T helper 17 cells in the mouth.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 81
News and Views |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Remodelling recurrent infection
Bacterial infection of the bladder can lead to mucosal remodelling and increased predisposition to recurrent infection, changing the way we view host susceptibility and providing new opportunities to develop novel therapeutics.Nature Microbiology 2, 16256
News and Views |
IBD: Mucosal healing in ulcerative colitis: what constitutes remission?
Patients with ulcerative colitis in clinical remission are increasingly undergoing colonoscopies to determine endoscopic remission. However, the histological evaluation of biopsy samples provides additional criteria to predict which patients are most likely to undergo relapse, so what is the ideal therapeutic end point for patients with ulcerative colitis?