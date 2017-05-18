Mucosal immunology

Definition

Mucosal immunology is the study of immune responses that occur at mucosal surfaces, such as the intestines, the urogenital tract and the lungs. These tissues are closely associated with the external environment and the mucosal immune system must provide protective immunity to pathogens but remain tolerant of non-harmful environmental substances.

